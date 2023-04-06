Masters 2023: Full TV Schedule, what channel for each round

The 2023 Masters tees off at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Georgia on Thursday, April 6. The 88-man field is headlined by 2022 champion Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and, of course, five-time winner Tiger Woods.

McIlroy and Scheffler lead the odds board at +700 each to win, while John Rahm follows at +900 at DraftKings Sportsbook. Tiger Woods is back at the Masters and is +8000 to win another green jacket.

The first two rounds will air on ESPN as well as various streaming sites, and the weekend play will move to CBS on television. Golf Channel will also provide coverage throughout the morning each day. Here’s how to watch each round of the 87th Masters.

All times are ET.

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Thursday, April 6

Round 1

ESPN+, Masters.com, Paramount+

Featured holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured holes (15, 16): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Featured groups: 9:15-7:30 p.m.

Golf Channel

First round coverage: 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

ESPN

First round coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

First round (encore): 8:00-11:00 p.m., 3:00-6:00 a.m. the next morning

CBS

Masters Highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m.

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Friday, April 7

Round 2

ESPN+, Masters.com, Paramount+

Featured holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m. - 3:30 p.m.

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured holes (15, 16): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Featured groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Golf Channel

Second round coverage: 8:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

ESPN

Second round coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

Second round (encore): 8:00-11:00 p.m., 3:00-6:00 a.m. the next morning

CBS

Masters Highlights: 11:35-11:50 p.m.

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Saturday, April 8

Round 3

ESPN+, Masters.com, Paramount+

Featured holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured holes (15, 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Featured groups: 10:15 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Golf Channel

Third round coverage: 9:00 a.m.-3:00 p.m.

ESPN Deportes

Third round coverage: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

CBS

Third round coverage: 3:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Third round (encore): 8:00 p.m.-midnight

Masters Tournament TV schedule: Sunday, April 9

Final round

ESPN+, Masters.com, Paramount+

Featured holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Amen Corner (11, 12, 13): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured holes (15, 16): 12:30-6:30 p.m.

Featured groups: 10:15-a.m.-7:00 p.m.

Golf Channel

Final round coverage: 9:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m.

ESPN Deportes

Final round coverage: 5:00-7:00 p.m.

CBS

Final round coverage: 2:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m.

Final round (encore): 8:00 p.m.-1:30 a.m.