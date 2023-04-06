Full schedule for 2023 Frozen Four

The 2023 Frozen Four will take place April 6 at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. The four-team field is set after regionals a few weeks ago and three of the top four teams in the country made it through. Below we’ll go over the schedule and bracket for the rest of the tournament.

2023 Frozen Four schedule

April 6

National Semifinals, ESPN2/ESPN+

Boston University vs. Minnesota, 5 p.m. ET

Quinnipiac vs. Michigan, 8:30 p.m. ET

Minnesota, Quinnipiac and Michigan were three of the top-seeded teams in the nation heading into the tournament. Boston University is the one outlier but went 18-6-2 this season to finish in first place in the Hockey East standings. The Terriers are led by defenseman Lane Hutson, who was drafted by the Montreal Canadiens.

Minnesota and Michigan have the best odds to win the tournament at +150 and +250, respectively. The two Big Ten programs appear to be on a collision course for a rematch of the conference championship game. The Gophers won the regular-season title after going 19-4-1 in conference play. The Wolverines finished second but bested Minnesota in the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game 4-3.

April 8

National Championship, ESPN2/ESPN+

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m. ET