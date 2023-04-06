Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Thursday, April 6

Thursday’s NBA slate features five games, but only a handful of teams are actually playing for something when it comes to the postseason. Here’s a look at some player props to target for the day’s games, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

Jimmy Butler over 5.5 assists vs. 76ers (-130)

Butler has been an excellent facilitator over the last six games, averaging 8.3 assists per contest in that span. The forward has hit the over on this line five times and could have an easier matchup if the 76ers put their stars on minutes restrictions or even sit them entirely. Look for Butler to hit at least six assists Thursday evening.

Kevin Durant under 25.5 points vs. Nuggets (-105)

It might seem dangerous to take the under on a Durant points prop, but he’s gone under this line in two of the las four contests. He’s 4-3 to the under on this line during his time with the Suns, and it seems like he’s ceding opportunities to Devin Booker right now and waiting for the playoffs to really turn it on. This game could be a blowout if the Nuggets rest players, so there’s a good chance Durant plays 30 minutes or less. The under has value tonight with Durant.

Franz Wagner over 1.5 3-pointers vs. Cavaliers (+105)

Wagner has hit at least one triple in the last four games, and has gone over this line twice. The Magic are going to be going against Cleveland’s bench players in this one, which means Wagner should be able to dominate. Look for him to clear this mark Thursday, and the plus-money payoff is a nice incentive to take this prop.