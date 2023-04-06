NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Thursday, April 6

We’ve got five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, which means DFS value plays could be hard to come by. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Reggie Jackson, Denver Nuggets, $5,000

Jackson has not been a strong fantasy performer in his backup role, but he’s likely to get heavy minutes Thursday with Jamal Murray and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope set to sit out. The guard scored 22.5 DKFP in 34 minutes against the Suns last time out, and he should have a similar workload tonight.

Gabe Vincent, Miami Heat, $4,400

Vincent has become the starting point guard for the Heat and he’s starting to settle into the role well. He went for 33.8 DKFP in the team’s last game against the Pistons and has topped 33 DKFP in two of the last three contests. The 76ers do present a tough matchup but they might rest players as they’re locked into their seeding. Look for Vincent to have a strong night Thursday.

Aaron Wiggins, Oklahoma City Thunder, $4,000

Wiggins is starting to have a consistent role in the Thunder rotation late this season, which makes him a nice play Thursday. The wing has hit double-digit fantasy points in the last four games, even getting 34.0 DKFP in that stretch. The Jazz are in tank mode, while the Thunder are threading a fine line between playing for the No. 10 seed and bottoming out. Wiggins carries a solid floor for tonight’s contest.