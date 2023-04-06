Pick against the spread, over/under for Nuggets vs. Suns on Thursday

The Denver Nuggets (52-27) and Phoenix Suns (44-35) will meet on Thursday in what could be a potential playoff matchup. Both teams have secured their playoff spots, and the Nuggets have clinched the No. 1 seed in the West. The Suns are likely to get the four seed, so this could be a preview of things to come. Tipoff is set for 10 p.m. ET and will be played at the Footprint Center in Phoenix.

The Nuggets’ two stars, Jamal Murray (thumb) and Nikola Jokic (right calf), are both questionable for tonight’s matchup. The Suns on the other hand, seem to have a clean bill of health and are ready to go.

The Suns are 7-point favorites on DraftKings Sportsbook , priced at -280 on the moneyline. The Nuggets are priced at +235 and the total is listed at 223.5.

Nuggets vs. Suns, 10 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Suns -7

Seven points is a lot for any NBA team to cover, especially given the caliber of opponent here. However, the large number leads us to believe that Jokic and Murray may be sitting this one out. The last time the Nuggets played they took one on the chin losing by 19 to the Houston Rockets. The Suns are 7-0 with Keven Durant in the lineup, and the average of victory has been 10 points. Durant has put them on a different pedestal and a team capable of winning an NBA title.

The Suns have won six in a row, and have covered the spread in five of their last six games. They’re 42-35-2 against the spread this season. The Suns are likely to use these last few games as an opportunity to continue to develop some chemistry with Durant who has been limited by injuries since joining the team.

Over/Under: Under 223.5

Each of the Nuggets’ last ten games has gone under on the point total. The average point total at the FootPrint Center this season has been 222.8 points, but teams are 18-21 against the number. With the uncertainty surrounding the Denver lineup tonight, take the under.

-