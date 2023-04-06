Picks, predictions for Red Sox vs. Tigers on Thursday, April 6th

The Boston Red Sox (2-4) and the Detroit Tigers (2-4) will begin a three-game series on Thursday, April 6. First pitch from Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan is set for 1:10 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN+. Chris Sale (0-0, 21.00 ERA) gets the start for Boston, while Detroit counters with Spencer Turnbull (0-1, 27.00 ERA).

The Red Sox are narrow -140 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Tigers are the +120 underdogs, and the run total is set at 8.

Red Sox-Tigers picks: Thursday, April 6th

Injury report

Red Sox

Out: SP Garrett Whitlock (hip), SP James Paxton (hamstring), SP Brayan Bello (elbow inflammation), RP Joely Rodriguez (oblique), SS Trevor Story (elbow surgery), INF Adalberto Mondesi (torn ACL)

Tigers

Out: INF Tyler Nevin (oblique), SP Michael Lorenzen (groin), RP Beau Brieske (arm discomfort)

Starting pitchers

Chris Sale vs. Spencer Turnbull

Sale didn’t last too long in his first outing of the season. He pitched against the Baltimore Orioles and only threw three innings while allowing seven hits and seven earned runs. He walked two batters and struck out six, but 74 pitches in three innings (plus the seven earned runs) was not a good way to start the season for the veteran lefty.

Turnbull also struggled in his first start. He got rocked by the Tampa Bay Rays and lasted only 2.1 innings. Turnbull gave up eight hits and seven earned while walking three and striking out three. In two career starts against Boston, he has a 1-0 record with a 2.25 ERA striking out five and allowing two earned runs in eight innings of work.

Over/Under pick

Boston just got swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates and scored one run in each of their last two games. The Tigers took two of three from the Houston Astros and scored at least six runs twice. This is a tough run total to predict with the inconsistency of each team. In a game where I think Sale rebounds, I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

These teams have the same record heading into this series. Boston has been underperforming and needs a spark. I think Sale gives that to them on the mound, and I have more faith in the Red Sox lineup than I do the Tigers, despite each team’s result in its last series.

Pick: Boston