Picks, predictions for Giants vs. White Sox on Thursday, April 6th

The San Francisco Giants and the Chicago White Sox will wrap up their three-game series on Thursday, April 6. First pitch from Guaranteed Rate Field in Chicago, Illinois is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Alex Wood will be making his first start of the season for San Francisco, while Lance Lynn will be taking the mound for Chicago.

The White Sox are -170 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Giants are the +145 underdogs, and the run total for the game is set at eight. Once this series finishes, San Francisco will return home for a three-game set with the Kansas City Royals starting Friday. Chicago will begin a six-game road trip with a three-game series with the Pittsburgh Pirates on Friday.

Giants-White Sox picks: Thursday, April 6th

Injury report

Giants

Out: C Joey Bart (back), OF Mitch Haniger (oblique), OF Austin Slater (hamstring)

Day-to-Day: 2B Thairo Estrada (Calf)

White Sox

Out: OF/DH Eloy Jimenez (hamstring), RP Liam Hendriks (cancer treatment), RP Matt Foster (forearm strain)

Starting pitchers

Alex Wood vs. Lance Lynn

Wood started 26 games last season. He totaled an 8-12 record with a 5.10 ERA. Wood struck out 131 batters in 130.2 innings of work. The lefty has grown inconsistent in his career but still provides a veteran presence to the San Fran rotation.

Speaking of veteran presence, Lynn is pitching in his 12th career season. He didn’t register a decision in his first outing against the Houston Astros. Lynn pitched 5.2 innings and gave up two earned runs on three hits. He walked four and struck out six.

Over/Under pick

The teams have split the two games of the series so far. Game one went to the Giants 12-3, but then Chicago responded with the 7-3 win in game two. We don’t know what we are getting out of Wood as he makes his season debut. I’m going in the direction both of the games have gone so far in this series and taking the over.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

When it comes to the matchup on the mound, Lynn should have the advantage, especially pitching at home. The White Sox did get blown out in game one, but Lynn should limit the Giants, and the lineup did score seven runs yesterday. I’m banking on that momentum to continue and for Chicago to earn the series win.

Pick: White Sox