Picks, predictions for Dodgers vs. Diamondbacks on Thursday, April 6th

After opening the season with an exciting four-game series, the Arizona Diamondbacks welcome the Los Angeles Dodgers to Chase Field for another four-game set. First pitch is set for 10:10 p.m. ET.

The Dodgers are -150 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +130 underdogs. The total is set at 9.

Dodgers-Diamondbacks picks: Thursday, April 6th

Injury report

Dodgers

Day to day: OF/2B Mookie Betts (ankle), SS Miguel Rojas (groin), 2B Miguel Vargas (right thumb)

Out: RP Daniel Hudson (ACL), SP Tony Gonsolin (left ankle sprain), SP Ryan Pepiot (left oblique strain), RP Jimmy Nelson (right elbow inflammation), RP Alex Reyes (frayed labrum in right shoulder)

Diamondbacks

Day to day: Madison Bumgarner (arm fatigue)

Out: RP Joe Mantiply (left shoulder fatigue), C Carson Kelly (right distal ulna fracture), RP Mark Melancon (right shoulder)

Starting pitchers

Dustin May (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Merrill Kelly (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

This’ll be the second time these two pitchers face off this season, as they already met in the Diamondbacks’ 2-1 win back on March 31. May tossed six strong innings against Arizona, as he made use of all five of his pitches and allowed one hit on his fastball and two hits on his sinker. While he only had four strikeouts, May held Arizona to an expected batting average of .239.

While Kelly didn’t allow any runs in the first matchup between these two teams, the advanced metrics didn’t love his performance, as he finished the start with an expected batting average of .256 and an expected ERA of 11.65, which is in the 5th percentile of starters who have made a start so far this year.

Over/Under pick

Although these two teams only combined for three runs the last time these two pitchers faced off, I’m taking the over here, in large part because Kelly’s due for a rough outing after the Dodgers hit him hard last week but had nothing to show for it. Both offenses should benefit from having already faced off against the starter they’re going against.

Pick: Over 8

Moneyline pick

The Diamondbacks eked out a win in this matchup last weekend thanks to an eighth-inning home run from Kyle Lewis. I’m not expecting any drama tonight, as the Dodgers should flex their offensive muscles and get to Kelly early.

Pick: Dodgers ML