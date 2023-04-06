Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Thursday, April 6

The MLB schedule for Thursday, April 6 is a bit of a weird one, as there will only be six games played due to the weather and scheduled off days. The six starts are spread out across the day, with first pitches scheduled for 1:10 p.m. ET, 2:10 p.m. ET, 4:10 p.m. ET, 7:20 p.m. ET and 10:10 p.m. ET. With so few teams in action, there aren’t as many options as normal for today’s main DFS slate, but here are our picks for the best team stacks for Thursday.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Thursday, April 6th

Tim Anderson ($5,700)

Luis Robert Jr. ($5,400)

Andrew Vaughn ($3,700)

Seby Zavala ($2,500)

The White Sox get a good matchup against the Giants and starter Alex Wood, who is making his season debut. Luis Robert Jr. has gotten off to a strong start to his season (.333, two home runs, three RBIs) while Anderson has one career home run off Wood. Vaughn (four doubles this season) and Zavala (2-for-3 this year with a home) are solid right-handed options against the left-handed Wood.

The White Sox are -120 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Giants are +100 underdogs. The total is set at 8.

C.J. Cron ($5,800)

Kris Bryant ($5,100)

Charlie Blackmon ($4,300)

Ryan McMahon ($4,200)

The home-run happy Rockies will get plenty of opportunities to leave the yard today against the Nationals and Josiah Gray, who gave up three home runs in his first start of the year after giving up a league-leading 38 home runs last season. While there aren’t any players in the Rockies lineup who have a ton of experience against Gray, Cron, Blackmon and McMahon have already hit home runs this year, while Bryant’s batting .333.

The Rockies are -150 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Nationals are +130 underdogs. The total is set at 11.

Mookie Betts ($6,000)

Freddie Freeman ($5,600)

Will Smith ($5,500)

Max Muncy ($4,600)

While Kelly held the Dodgers scoreless in his start against them last week, the advanced metrics didn’t love his performance, as he finished the start with an expected batting average of .256 and an expected ERA of 11.65, which is in the 5th percentile of starters who have made a start so far this year. Freeman, Smith and Betts are all hitting over .300 against Kelly in their careers, while Betts has hit three home runs off Kelly. They should generate lots of hard contact against him tonight.

The Dodgers are -150 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Diamondbacks are +130. The total is sitting at 9.