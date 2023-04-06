Starting pitcher streamer rankings for fantasy baseball for Thursday, April 6th

Every day of the 2023 baseball season, I’ll be breaking down the day’s slate of scheduled starting pitchers and ranking their matchups so you can start, sit and stream with confidence for your fantasy teams.

Mother Nature has wreaked havoc with several different home openers to leave us with a bit of a light slate on Thursday, but there are still a couple of sneaky plays that could return profit for fantasy teams.

Starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 6th

Pitchers to stream

Alex Wood, San Francisco Giants — Long an underrated fantasy asset, the lefty is set to make his first start of the season in Chicago. The White Sox have feasted on southpaws in years past so this certainly carries some risk, but with Eloy Jimenez already on the shelf again I’m betting that Wood’s slider (and the cold Chicago weather) can get him through five innings.

Spencer Turnbull, Detroit Tigers — Turnbull got the jitters out in his return from Tommy John surgery against the Rays, and he still possesses a solid fastball/slider combo that could find success in pitcher-friendly Comerica Park against a Red Sox lineup that hasn’t scared anyone so far this season.

And now, without further ado, your full starting pitcher rankings for Thursday, April 6th.