How to watch Tiger Woods at 2023 Masters via live online stream

Tiger Woods’ appearances in golf tournaments over the past six months have been few and far between as he continues to deal with the physical effects of his 2021 car accident that nearly caused him to lose his leg. However, he will be making a comeback at Augusta National for the 87th Masters this week, marking just his second professional tournament in 2023.

Woods, a five-time Masters winner who most recently took home the green jacket in 2019, is grouped with Viktor Hovland and Xander Schauffele. He will tee off at 10:18 a.m. ET on Thursday and at 1:24 p.m. ET on Friday.

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Woods has +9000 odds to win, +600 odds to finish in the top 10, and -165 odds to make the cut. Here is how to watch and stream the Masters this week.

All times Eastern

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

Golf Channel

8 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

8:45 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

ESPN

3 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Round 3

Golf Channel

9 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

CBS

3 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General coverage

Coverage schedule, Final round

Golf Channel

9 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Live From the Masters

ESPN+

10:15 a.m. to 7 p.m.: Coverage spanning featured holes and groups

CBS

2 p.m. to 7 p.m.: General coverage