How to watch every hole at the 2023 Masters Tournament

The 87th Masters tees off from Augusta National with a field of 88 on Thursday, April 6, and this year, viewers will be able to stream every hole on every day of the tournament. Will Scottie Scheffler be able to repeat last year’s feat? Will Rory McIlroy finally complete his career slam? Will Tiger Woods make the cut? You can tune into all this and more this week.

ESPN+, Masters.com, and the Masters app will all provide viewers with the chance to watch every shot at every hole if they so wish. Check out the full schedule below for featured groups and holes to keep an eye out for, as well as the cable television schedule.

How to watch every hole at the Masters

Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.

Round 1 Featured Groups

10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele

10:42 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young

1:36 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett

2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.

ESPN

General coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.

Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round

ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app

Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.

Featured Holes (Amen Corner): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.

Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.

CBS

General Coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. (Saturday)

General Coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. (Sunday)