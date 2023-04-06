How to watch every hole at the 2023 Masters Tournament

The 87th Masters tees off from Augusta National with a field of 88 on Thursday, April 6, and this year, viewers will be able to stream every hole on every day of the tournament. Will Scottie Scheffler be able to repeat last year’s feat? Will Rory McIlroy finally complete his career slam? Will Tiger Woods make the cut? You can tune into all this and more this week.
ESPN+, Masters.com, and the Masters app will all provide viewers with the chance to watch every shot at every hole if they so wish. Check out the full schedule below for featured groups and holes to keep an eye out for, as well as the cable television schedule.
How to watch every hole at the Masters
Coverage schedule, Round 1 and Round 2
ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app
Featured Groups: 9:15 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Round 1 Featured Groups
10:18 a.m.: Tiger Woods, Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele
10:42 a.m.: Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Cameron Young
1:36 p.m.: Scottie Scheffler, Max Homa, Sam Bennett
2:00 p.m.: Jordan Spieth, Tommy Fleetwood, Tony Finau
Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 8:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured Holes (Amen Corner, 11, 12, 13): 10:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 11:45 a.m.-7:00 p.m.
ESPN
General coverage: 3:00-7:30 p.m.
Coverage schedule, Round 3 and Final round
ESPN+, Masters.com, Masters app
Featured Groups: 10:15 a.m.- 7:00 p.m.
Featured Holes (4, 5, 6): 10:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m.
Featured Holes (Amen Corner): 11:45 a.m.-6:00 p.m.
Featured Holes (Par 5 15th, Par 3 16th): 12:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
CBS
General Coverage: 3:00-7:00 p.m. (Saturday)
General Coverage: 2:00-7:00 p.m. (Sunday)