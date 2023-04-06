Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2023 Masters?

Tiger Woods fired a +2 74 in his first round at the 2023 Masters on Sunday. And with the co-leaders of Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Kopeka all tied at -7, what does that mean for the chance the five-time Masters champion will play the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club?

There used to be two ways to make the cut at The Masters, but the old 10-shot rule went away during the Covid-19 tournament in November of 2020. That means only the top 50 players and ties will make the cut at the 2023 Masters.

Right now Tiger at +2 and tied for 55th, and he’ll need find some red figures on what should be a more difficult, weather-impaired Augusta National on Friday. With the rain expected to begin early, and thunderstorms due to hit in the afternoon, we could be looking at a tough place to score if the wind picks up as well.

Keep in mind the field has already been pared from 89 to 87, as Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris have already withdrawn from the event due to injury. But Woods will still have his work cut out for him on Friday. His odds of finishing the tournament in the Top 20 are +700 currently at DraftKings Sportsbook.