 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Tiger Woods make the cut at the 2023 Masters?

The Masters heads to the second round on Friday. We break down where the cut line stands throughout the day and if Tiger will make the cut.

By Collin Sherwin
Tiger Woods of the United States lines up a putt on the 18th green during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

Tiger Woods fired a +2 74 in his first round at the 2023 Masters on Sunday. And with the co-leaders of Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Kopeka all tied at -7, what does that mean for the chance the five-time Masters champion will play the weekend at Augusta National Golf Club?

There used to be two ways to make the cut at The Masters, but the old 10-shot rule went away during the Covid-19 tournament in November of 2020. That means only the top 50 players and ties will make the cut at the 2023 Masters.

Right now Tiger at +2 and tied for 55th, and he’ll need find some red figures on what should be a more difficult, weather-impaired Augusta National on Friday. With the rain expected to begin early, and thunderstorms due to hit in the afternoon, we could be looking at a tough place to score if the wind picks up as well.

Keep in mind the field has already been pared from 89 to 87, as Kevin Na and Will Zalatoris have already withdrawn from the event due to injury. But Woods will still have his work cut out for him on Friday. His odds of finishing the tournament in the Top 20 are +700 currently at DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Nation