Live coverage of Tiger Woods first round at the 2023 Masters

He’s likely the greatest golfer that’s ever lived, and he’s back at the place that’s defined his career more than anywhere else. Tiger Woods is in the 2023 Masters, and despite continued leg injuries, he’s still competitive around the course that can be challenging for anyone with an injured leg to walk.

We’ll chart every stroke here so you can get caught up on his round during Thursday at Augusta National.

Hole No. 8: Birdie. Maybe we will be working on Saturday. The 570-yard Yellow Jasmine saw Eldrick hit yet another spectacular drive. He’s been nails off the tee all day. But a very aggressive second with a fairway metal saw him come up short and below the hole on the left side. But the chip was breathtaking, and left him a tap-in for his first red number of 2023.

Tiger ALMOST got an eagle pic.twitter.com/xDnNimZpNl — DraftKings Sportsbook (@DKSportsbook) April 6, 2023

Hole No. 7: Bogey. We might be looking at a short week for this blog. A great drive down the left side left Tiger about 160 on an upslope. And while his approach hit right in the center of the green near the pin, the undulations of Augusta had the ball run down the right side to about 22 feet and hole high with an uphill putt. But he flew it past in search of a birdie, and left about five feet coming back. But he burned yet another left edge, and that’s two three-putts for Woods so far.

Hole No. 6: Par. A nice iron hit on line with the hole and a bit past while still holding the green on the 180-yard Par 3. But he left the 12-foot putt a bit below the hole, and tapped in for par.

Hole No. 5: Bogey. Another great drive left a long iron that was short, but still on the green. And then the three-jack monster got to the GOAT, who left himself about six feet up the hill. But he lipped it out left, and Tiger is +2 with all the shots lost in the short game so far.

Hole No. 4: Par. Disaster avoided on the monster Par 3 with the shallow green. Tiger missed the front bunker by mere inches, but stuck the landing as his ball didn’t roll off the back either despite a lengthy putt. He didn’t play enough break and left it below the hole from about 25 feet. A half-a-wedge length tap-in up the hill got him to the next.

Hole No. 3: Bogey. A flawless drive left a simple flip wedge on the 350 yard Par 4 some of the bombers will try and reach this week. But Tiger simply duffed it, having the ball roll 15 yards down the front edge of a green he simply missed. His third was to about nine feet, but he missed the comebacker and puts up the first square on his card for the day.

No. 3 is so good. You can drive it wherever you want, but it's so difficult to get up and down. Tiger needed four shots from here. pic.twitter.com/0mJbbWe0PS — Kyle Porter (@KylePorterCBS) April 6, 2023

Hole No. 2: Par. A drive into the fairway bunker forced a layup to a number on the long Par 5 that might not have been reachable anyway. He put it long and right over the bunker protecting the front pin, and despite the long putt he gave himself a chance from about 40 feet, rolling it just past the hole and about a ball outside the left edge.

Hole No. 1: Par. Tiger drove it right down the middle to thunderous applause from the patrons. A second right into the middle of the multi-tiered green from the swale in the middle of the fairway left him a lag putt he left about three feet short. But a confident stroke up the hill got him home with a par on the challenging first. And just so you have it, here is some video of Tiger teeing off to start his 2023 Masters.