MLB injury report for Thursday, April 6

Today’s injury report features updates (and potential timetables for return) for Justin Verlander, Bryce Harper, Jazz Chisholm and other big names.

MLB injury report: Thursday, April 6th

Jazz Chisholm (shoulder) — The star Miami Marlins outfielder suffered a stinger in his right shoulder while diving into second base on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. According to reports, however, it doesn’t appear to be too serious:

Jazz Chisholm Jr. said he's still feeling a little bit of tingling in his right arm from the stinger, but he expects to be back in the lineup tomorrow. https://t.co/aN91XqVVht — David Wilson (@DBWilson2) April 5, 2023

Take a deep breath, fantasy owners.

Bryce Harper (Tommy John) — Harper continues to defy the odds as he hopes to return from Tommy John surgery by the end of May. Next up on the checklist: taking BP at Yankee Stadium before the Phillies’ game in New York:

Bryce Harper took BP on the field yesterday for the first time. Took some swings against Kevin Long. He’s a long, long ways away still, but progress is there. — Matt Gelb (@MattGelb) April 5, 2023

Harper’s next step will likely be live BP, but it’s unclear when exactly that will take place. If you wanted to take long-shot odds on him winning NL MVP this year, though, crazier things have happened if he can manage to only miss the first two months of the season.

Oneil Cruz (face) — Cruz was forced to leave the Pirates’ win over the Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon after colliding with Rafael Devers at third base. He initially stayed in the game but soon had to leave as the team began examining his left eye. The team has yet to make an official announcement but the shortstop is being evaluated for a facial injury, per Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Justin Verlander (shoulder) — Still no timetable for Verlander’s return to the Mets, but a follow-up MRI on Wednesday did show reduced inflammation.

The Mets say Justin Verlander underwent a follow-up MRI today that revealed "reduced inflammation" in his teres major muscle. He will continue throwing, which he had been doing despite the injury. Still no timeline for a return. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) April 5, 2023

Josh Donaldson (hamstring) — We’re not sure if this qualifies as good news or bad news for Yankees fans at this point, but Donaldson pulled up lame while running out a fly ball against the Phillies. Manager Aaron Boone doesn’t sound too concerned.

Aaron Boone said he doesn’t think Josh Donaldson’s hamstring is too severe. Imaging still to be determined. — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) April 5, 2023

Seiya Suzuki (oblique) — Manager David Ross called Suzuki’s oblique “a 10 out of 10” on Wednesday, and it sounds as though a rehab assignment could come soon. Suzuki had modest numbers in his first year stateside, but the underlying metrics were strong and there’s tantalizing power/speed/average upside — if he’s somehow available in your fantasy league scoop him up immediately.

Brett Baty (thumb) — Baty, a top Mets prospect and New York’s third baseman of the future (and some might say present), left his Triple-A game Tuesday after a swing that aggravated the same thumb that forced him to miss time last season.

Mets prospect Brett Baty is day to day with right thumb inflammation after exiting a Triple-A game Tuesday, the team announced.



Imaging showed the third baseman, who had surgery on the same thumb last season, did not sustain any structural damage.https://t.co/UGgANgxzgK — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) April 5, 2023

Eduardo Escobar’s struggles at the hot corner so far this year made Baty a great add at the hot corner, so be sure to follow his progress closely — thumb injuries are tough on hitters, but he could be a .270+/25-homer bat if healthy.

Garrett Whitlock (hip) — Whitlock was slow to get started this spring after offseason hip surgery, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he’s on track to start for Boston next Tuesday in St. Petersburg. Whitlock has been dynamic between the bullpen and the rotation over the last couple of years and makes for a great stash in just about every league.