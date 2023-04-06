 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

MLB injury report for Thursday, April 6

We provide updates on notable injury news, providing fantasy baseball and betting analysis on Thursday, April 6th.

By Chris Landers
Bryce Harper of the Philadelphia Phillies is seen during batting practice before the game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field on April 01, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images

Today’s injury report features updates (and potential timetables for return) for Justin Verlander, Bryce Harper, Jazz Chisholm and other big names.

MLB injury report: Thursday, April 6th

Jazz Chisholm (shoulder) — The star Miami Marlins outfielder suffered a stinger in his right shoulder while diving into second base on Wednesday against the Minnesota Twins. According to reports, however, it doesn’t appear to be too serious:

Take a deep breath, fantasy owners.

Bryce Harper (Tommy John) — Harper continues to defy the odds as he hopes to return from Tommy John surgery by the end of May. Next up on the checklist: taking BP at Yankee Stadium before the Phillies’ game in New York:

Harper’s next step will likely be live BP, but it’s unclear when exactly that will take place. If you wanted to take long-shot odds on him winning NL MVP this year, though, crazier things have happened if he can manage to only miss the first two months of the season.

Oneil Cruz (face) — Cruz was forced to leave the Pirates’ win over the Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon after colliding with Rafael Devers at third base. He initially stayed in the game but soon had to leave as the team began examining his left eye. The team has yet to make an official announcement but the shortstop is being evaluated for a facial injury, per Alex Stumpf of DK Pittsburgh Sports.

Justin Verlander (shoulder) — Still no timetable for Verlander’s return to the Mets, but a follow-up MRI on Wednesday did show reduced inflammation.

Josh Donaldson (hamstring) — We’re not sure if this qualifies as good news or bad news for Yankees fans at this point, but Donaldson pulled up lame while running out a fly ball against the Phillies. Manager Aaron Boone doesn’t sound too concerned.

Seiya Suzuki (oblique) — Manager David Ross called Suzuki’s oblique “a 10 out of 10” on Wednesday, and it sounds as though a rehab assignment could come soon. Suzuki had modest numbers in his first year stateside, but the underlying metrics were strong and there’s tantalizing power/speed/average upside — if he’s somehow available in your fantasy league scoop him up immediately.

Brett Baty (thumb) — Baty, a top Mets prospect and New York’s third baseman of the future (and some might say present), left his Triple-A game Tuesday after a swing that aggravated the same thumb that forced him to miss time last season.

Eduardo Escobar’s struggles at the hot corner so far this year made Baty a great add at the hot corner, so be sure to follow his progress closely — thumb injuries are tough on hitters, but he could be a .270+/25-homer bat if healthy.

Garrett Whitlock (hip) — Whitlock was slow to get started this spring after offseason hip surgery, but Red Sox manager Alex Cora says he’s on track to start for Boston next Tuesday in St. Petersburg. Whitlock has been dynamic between the bullpen and the rotation over the last couple of years and makes for a great stash in just about every league.

