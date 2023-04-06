Picks, predictions for Blue Jays vs. Royals on Thursday, April 6th

The Toronto Blue Jays (3-3) and the Kansas City Royals (1-5) will wrap up their four-game series on Thursday, April 6. First pitch from Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri is set for 2:10 p.m. ET. Kevin Gausman (0-1, 0.00 ERA) will start for Toronto, while Kansas City counters with Jordan Lyles (0-1, 1.69 ERA).

The Blue Jays are -210 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Royals are +180 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight. Toronto will continue its road trip with a three-game set against the Los Angeles Angels starting on Friday. Kansas City will head to San Francisco for three games against the Giants.

Blue Jays-Royals picks: Thursday, April 6th

Injury report

Blue Jays

N/A

Royals

Out: OF Kyle Isbel (paternity list), OF Drew Waters (oblique)

Starting pitchers

Kevin Gausman vs. Jordan Lyles

Gausman will be making his second start of the season. In the first, he faced the St. Louis Cardinals and pitched six innings. He allowed eight hits and three runs, though they were unearned. Gausman struck out seven and only walked one.

Lyles is pitching in his 13th career season. He took on the Minnesota Twins in his first outing of the year and pitched 5.1 innings. Lyles allowed five hits and two runs (one earned) while walking two and striking out two.

Over/Under pick

The Blue Jays have won two of the three games so far in this series. The Royals took the game one win 9-5. Toronto won games two and three, 4-1 and 3-0, respectively. Their lineup has yet to play to its potential, and they have only scored more than five runs once so far this season. Taking the under in this series finale.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

Lyles has been inconsistent down the stretch of his career, so Gausman has the better outlook on the mound. I have more faith in a struggling Blue Jays lineup than I do the Royals, so I think Toronto wins the game and the series on Thursday.

Pick: Blue Jays