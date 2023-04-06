 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Maxey headline NBA injury report for Thursday, April 6

We take a look at the NBA injury report for Thursday, April 6 and break down all the latest news for fantasy basketball.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Denver Nuggets v Houston Rockets
Jamal Murray of the Denver Nuggets runs down the court during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on April 04, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with TNT’s doubleheader anchoring the action. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 6

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic

Donovan Mitchell (finger) - OUT
Darius Garland (leg) - OUT
Evan Mobley (rest) - OUT
Jarrett Allen (groin) - OUT
Caris LeVert (knee) - OUT
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Cleveland is locked into the No. 4 seed, so I’d expect all these guys to sit out the rest of the regular season or play limited minutes. It’ll be a bunch of bench guys for the Cavaliers in this one against the Magic.

Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
Bam Adebayo (hip) - questionable

Both players should be in for Miami.

Tyrese Maxey (neck) - questionable
P.J. Tucker (calf) - questionable
Joel Embiid (rest) - TBD
James Harden (rest) - TBD
Tobias Harris (rest) - TBD

The 76ers are locked into the No. 3 seed, so there’s a chance they pull the plug on all their key guys for this game.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Shaedon Sharpe (knee) - questionable

The Blazers actually would like Sharpe to go, so they can keep evaluating him as a primary playmaker. Skylar Mays and Shaq Harrison could have value if Sharpe cannot go.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz

Lu Dort (shoulder) - questionable

If Dort cannot suit up, the Thunder will likely give Lindy Waters and Aaron Wiggins more run at the swing spots. Jalen Williams could also see time on the perimeter.

Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns

Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable
Jamal Murray (thumb) - questionable

The Nuggets have the No. 1 seed, but Mike Malone was not happy with the team’s effort against the Rockets Tuesday. There’s a chance he pushes his guys a bit in this one if they suit up, especially with the Suns being a potential playoff opponent. The gut feeling is both guys sit but there’s a chance they start and play a half or so before getting pulled out.

