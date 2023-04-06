Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Maxey headline NBA injury report for Thursday, April 6

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with TNT’s doubleheader anchoring the action. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.
NBA Injury Report: April 6
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Orlando Magic
Donovan Mitchell (finger) - OUT
Darius Garland (leg) - OUT
Evan Mobley (rest) - OUT
Jarrett Allen (groin) - OUT
Caris LeVert (knee) - OUT
Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT
Cleveland is locked into the No. 4 seed, so I’d expect all these guys to sit out the rest of the regular season or play limited minutes. It’ll be a bunch of bench guys for the Cavaliers in this one against the Magic.
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable
Bam Adebayo (hip) - questionable
Both players should be in for Miami.
Tyrese Maxey (neck) - questionable
P.J. Tucker (calf) - questionable
Joel Embiid (rest) - TBD
James Harden (rest) - TBD
Tobias Harris (rest) - TBD
The 76ers are locked into the No. 3 seed, so there’s a chance they pull the plug on all their key guys for this game.
Portland Trail Blazers vs. San Antonio Spurs
Shaedon Sharpe (knee) - questionable
The Blazers actually would like Sharpe to go, so they can keep evaluating him as a primary playmaker. Skylar Mays and Shaq Harrison could have value if Sharpe cannot go.
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Utah Jazz
Lu Dort (shoulder) - questionable
If Dort cannot suit up, the Thunder will likely give Lindy Waters and Aaron Wiggins more run at the swing spots. Jalen Williams could also see time on the perimeter.
Denver Nuggets vs. Phoenix Suns
Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable
Jamal Murray (thumb) - questionable
The Nuggets have the No. 1 seed, but Mike Malone was not happy with the team’s effort against the Rockets Tuesday. There’s a chance he pushes his guys a bit in this one if they suit up, especially with the Suns being a potential playoff opponent. The gut feeling is both guys sit but there’s a chance they start and play a half or so before getting pulled out.