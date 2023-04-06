Jamal Murray, Bam Adebayo, Tyrese Maxey headline NBA injury report for Thursday, April 6

We’ve got just five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, with TNT’s doubleheader anchoring the action. Here’s a look at the day’s injury report, along with the relevant fantasy and betting implications.

NBA Injury Report: April 6

Donovan Mitchell (finger) - OUT

Darius Garland (leg) - OUT

Evan Mobley (rest) - OUT

Jarrett Allen (groin) - OUT

Caris LeVert (knee) - OUT

Isaac Okoro (knee) - OUT

Cleveland is locked into the No. 4 seed, so I’d expect all these guys to sit out the rest of the regular season or play limited minutes. It’ll be a bunch of bench guys for the Cavaliers in this one against the Magic.

Kyle Lowry (knee) - questionable

Bam Adebayo (hip) - questionable

Both players should be in for Miami.

Tyrese Maxey (neck) - questionable

P.J. Tucker (calf) - questionable

Joel Embiid (rest) - TBD

James Harden (rest) - TBD

Tobias Harris (rest) - TBD

The 76ers are locked into the No. 3 seed, so there’s a chance they pull the plug on all their key guys for this game.

Shaedon Sharpe (knee) - questionable

The Blazers actually would like Sharpe to go, so they can keep evaluating him as a primary playmaker. Skylar Mays and Shaq Harrison could have value if Sharpe cannot go.

Lu Dort (shoulder) - questionable

If Dort cannot suit up, the Thunder will likely give Lindy Waters and Aaron Wiggins more run at the swing spots. Jalen Williams could also see time on the perimeter.

Nikola Jokic (calf) - questionable

Jamal Murray (thumb) - questionable

The Nuggets have the No. 1 seed, but Mike Malone was not happy with the team’s effort against the Rockets Tuesday. There’s a chance he pushes his guys a bit in this one if they suit up, especially with the Suns being a potential playoff opponent. The gut feeling is both guys sit but there’s a chance they start and play a half or so before getting pulled out.