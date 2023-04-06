Tyreek Hill hypes 2023 matchup with Chiefs, talks retirement in latest interview

Former Kansas City Chiefs and now Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill went onto his ex-teammates, Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter’s, radio show on Sports Radio 810 WHB and started hyping the Chiefs-Dolphins matchup at Arrowhead coming up this season:

Chiefs Kingdom, when the Miami Dolphins come to Arrowhead Stadium this year, guess what we gonna do? Guess what we gonna do? I hate to say it, man. I hate to throw up the peace sign against y’all. I hate to do it! But guess what? I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day. I’m gonna be y’all worst enemy that day.

This kind of showmanship is not uncommon for Hill, who is not afraid to speak his mind about opponents and whatever else pops into his mind at the time. The Dolphins and Chiefs do meet in 2023, but the schedule has yet to be released, so we don’t know exactly when that will happen just yet.

Hill went on to say he’d like to play in the league 10 years, which would be at the end of his Dolphins contract in 2025, saying, “I’m gonna finish out this contract with the Dolphins and then I’m gonna call it quits. I want to go into the business side. I want to do so many things in my life, bro.”

Hill says he wants to go into the gaming space and already has a gaming team set to launch soon. He likely would still have at least a few years of strong football to go, so retiring at age 31 would be a little shocking. Things can of course change in the next couple years, but for now, we can look forward to Hill playing video games on television instead of looking like a video game character on the field.