Masters updates from Augusta National including 2023 odds changes

A Tradition Unlike Any Other is here, as the 2023 Masters gets underway from the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

From this space we’ll be updating the latest happenings from the driving range to the challenging No. 18, and also tracking the odds as they change in real time. Live betting is a great way to watch golf, as you can see how the past and future holes pair up for players you’re backing as they make their way around the track.

Latest update 12:30 pm Hovland has moved to -4 thru 8, and looks really locked in and solid on a day where that can be a challenge with so much gallery around. He’s fallen to +1100 on the odds to win, but his Top 10 price of -140 is an even bigger move from the +280 he saw before the event started.

12:00 pm Viktor Hovland might not be the most popular player in his threesome today (what happens when you’re paired with Tiger Woods for two days), but he’s certainly playing he’s here to compete. The Norwegian and Oklahoma State grad is a -3 thru 7, and tied for the lead with Cam Young.

11:30 am: Cameron Young is making it look easy out here, as he’s yet to make anything but a birdie on the most famous course in the Americas. He’s -3 thru 3, and it’s gotten him down to +1400 to win the green jacket already. Considering he was +3500 about half an hour ago, that’s pretty good.

11:00 am: Adrian Meronk is the current leader at -2 thru 8, as Poland’s best golfer ever and the former East Tennessee State Buccaneer had three top-15 finishes worldwide in 2023. He’s down to +11000 to win the event, whereas he started at +30000 entering today’s action. We’ll see if he can bring it home

10:30 am: Mike Weir’s early charge to even par as part of the first group of the day has already gotten him in position with the Top 10 bettors, who have the 2003 green jacket winner down to +9000 to finish in the Top 10 this week. The Canadian is at even par, and opened the week at +13000 to finish T10 or better.

Live odds from Round 1 of the 2023 Masters on April 6, 12:30 p.m. from DraftKings Sportsbook