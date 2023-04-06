 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Masters updates from Augusta National including 2023 odds changes

We’ve got full coverage of everything happening from the 2023 Masters and the first major of the year.

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Mike Weir of Canada plays his shot from the fourth tee during the first round of the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 06, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images

A Tradition Unlike Any Other is here, as the 2023 Masters gets underway from the hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club.

From this space we’ll be updating the latest happenings from the driving range to the challenging No. 18, and also tracking the odds as they change in real time. Live betting is a great way to watch golf, as you can see how the past and future holes pair up for players you’re backing as they make their way around the track.

Latest update 12:30 pm Hovland has moved to -4 thru 8, and looks really locked in and solid on a day where that can be a challenge with so much gallery around. He’s fallen to +1100 on the odds to win, but his Top 10 price of -140 is an even bigger move from the +280 he saw before the event started.

12:00 pm Viktor Hovland might not be the most popular player in his threesome today (what happens when you’re paired with Tiger Woods for two days), but he’s certainly playing he’s here to compete. The Norwegian and Oklahoma State grad is a -3 thru 7, and tied for the lead with Cam Young.

11:30 am: Cameron Young is making it look easy out here, as he’s yet to make anything but a birdie on the most famous course in the Americas. He’s -3 thru 3, and it’s gotten him down to +1400 to win the green jacket already. Considering he was +3500 about half an hour ago, that’s pretty good.

11:00 am: Adrian Meronk is the current leader at -2 thru 8, as Poland’s best golfer ever and the former East Tennessee State Buccaneer had three top-15 finishes worldwide in 2023. He’s down to +11000 to win the event, whereas he started at +30000 entering today’s action. We’ll see if he can bring it home

10:30 am: Mike Weir’s early charge to even par as part of the first group of the day has already gotten him in position with the Top 10 bettors, who have the 2003 green jacket winner down to +9000 to finish in the Top 10 this week. The Canadian is at even par, and opened the week at +13000 to finish T10 or better.

Live odds from Round 1 of the 2023 Masters on April 6, 12:30 p.m. from DraftKings Sportsbook

2023 Masters Live Odds

Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Golfer Winner Top 5 Top 10
Scottie Scheffler +700 +140 −150
Rory McIlroy +700 +150 −140
Jon Rahm +750 +140 −165
Viktor Hovland +1100 +210 +105
Cameron Young +1800 +330 +140
Patrick Cantlay +1800 +320 +140
Jordan Spieth +2200 +350 +165
Cameron Smith +2200 +400 +175
Xander Schauffele +2200 +450 +165
Shane Lowry +2200 +400 +180
Justin Thomas +2200 +360 +175
Tony Finau +2500 +450 +190
Dustin Johnson +2800 +500 +220
Collin Morikawa +3000 +500 +220
Jason Day +3000 +500 +220
Hideki Matsuyama +3500 +650 +250
Brooks Koepka +3500 +600 +260
Patrick Reed +3500 +550 +210
Max Homa +3500 +550 +260
Sung-Jae Im +4500 +750 +300
Will Zalatoris +5000 +800 +330
Sam Burns +5500 +900 +400
Corey Conners +6000 +1000 +360
Adam Scott +6000 +900 +360
Matthew Fitzpatrick +6000 +1000 +400
Justin Rose +6000 +900 +360
Tyrrell Hatton +6500 +1100 +400
Tommy Fleetwood +7500 +1200 +450
Joaquin Niemann +7500 +1200 +450
Min Woo Lee +8000 +1200 +450
Keegan Bradley +9000 +1400 +500
Joohyung Kim +11000 +1600 +650
Si Woo Kim +11000 +1400 +500
Sergio Garcia +11000 +1800 +650
Tom Hoge +13000 +2000 +750
Seamus Power +13000 +1800 +650
Danny Willett +15000 +2500 +800
Ryan Fox +20000 +3000 +1100
Harold Varner III +25000 +3500 +1200
Billy Horschel +25000 +4000 +1100
Brian Harman +25000 +3500 +1000
Taylor Moore +25000 +3500 +1200
Mito Pereira +25000 +3500 +1200
Gary Woodland +30000 +4000 +1200
Bryson DeChambeau +30000 +3500 +1100
Adrian Meronk +30000 +4000 +1200
Keith Mitchell +30000 +5000 +1600
Tiger Woods +30000 +4000 +1400
Russell Henley +30000 +4000 +1400
Harris English +30000 +4000 +1200
Gordon Sargent +35000 +4500 +1200
Talor Gooch +35000 +5000 +1800
K.H.Lee +40000 +7000 +2200
Scott Stallings +40000 +6000 +1600
Kurt Kitayama +40000 +5500 +1800
Thomas Pieters +40000 +6000 +1800
Phil Mickelson +40000 +6000 +2000
Sahith Theegala +50000 +6500 +1800
Chris Kirk +50000 +7000 +2000
Francesco Molinari +60000 +9000 +2500
J.T. Poston +60000 +9000 +2500
Jason Kokrak +80000 +11000 +3000
Zach Johnson +80000 +9000 +2200
Louis Oosthuizen +80000 +10000 +3000
Charl Schwartzel +100000 +13000 +3500
Abraham Ancer +100000 +18000 +4000
Sepp Straka +100000 +15000 +3500
Kevin Kisner +150000 +18000 +4500
Bernhard Langer +200000 +25000 +6500
Fred Couples +200000 +25000 +5500
Sam Bennett +250000 +30000 +7500
Mackenzie Hughes +250000 +35000 +7500
Kazuki Higa +250000 +30000 +8000
Ben Carr +250000 +40000 +13000
Bubba Watson +250000 +40000 +11000
Cameron Champ +250000 +40000 +10000
Alex Noren +250000 +35000 +8000
Mike Weir +250000 +40000 +13000
Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira +500000 +50000 +25000
Matthew McClean +500000 +50000 +40000
Harrison Crowe +500000 +50000 +18000
Aldrich Potgieter +500000 +50000 +40000
Adam Svensson +500000 +50000 +35000
Vijay Singh +500000 +50000 +35000
Jose Maria Olazabal +500000 +50000 +20000
Larry Mize NA +50000 +40000

More From DraftKings Nation