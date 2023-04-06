Kevin Na withdraws from 2023 Masters, future in majors in jeopardy

LIV Tour member Kevin Na has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters due to an apparent lower body injury after playing the first nine holes at Augusta National on Thursday.

Kevin Na withdraws after 9 holes. Tough break for Iron Heads GC.#themasterspic.twitter.com/dquW0Hrr52 — Bookies.com (@bookies) April 6, 2023

The injury also jeopardizes Na’s ability to qualify for majors in the future. While Na squeaked into Official World Golf Rankings Top 50 at the end 2022 to qualify for Augusta with his 49th place finish, he’s currently 96th and that seems unlikely to change anytime soon. And since he’s a member of the LIV Tour, getting exempt for major golf championships will become even more difficult in the future.

Na was one of 18 LIV players to make it to Augusta this week, and is the first withdraw of the tournament.