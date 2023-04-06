MLB lineups for Thursday, April 6th: George Springer, Yoan Moncada out

The New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Minnesota Twins and Baltimore Orioles have all postponed their 2023 home openers due to inclement weather, making for a lighter MLB slate on Thursday, April 6th. Just six games means plenty of off days to manage in your fantasy lineup, but there’s still plenty of lineup news to monitor. Here’s your MLB starting lineup report for Thursday, April 6th, complete with fantasy streaming advice.

MLB starting lineups for Thursday, April 6th

After Kiké Hernandez and Adam Duvall got the day off during Wednesday’s loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, both are back in the lineup as Boston heads to Detroit for the Tigers’ 2023 home opener. Duvall represents a particularly appealing play as he’s gotten off to a strong start this season, but he’s been far more effective against lefties — while Detroit will start righty Spencer Turnbull this afternoon.

Red Sox lineup pic.twitter.com/AODodbJLy7 — Christopher Smith (@SmittyOnMLB) April 6, 2023

The Tigers, meanwhile, have shifted Matt Vierling up to the leadoff spot against Red Sox lefty Chris Sale — Vierling had intriguing underlying metrics as a part-time player with the Phillies last year and now should get extended run in a weak Detroit outfield.

The big news here is George Springer getting a day off atop Toronto’s lineup, with Kevin Kiermaier filling in center field. Brandon Belt will get a start at first base with righty Jordan Lyles on the mound for Kansas City, while Vladimir Guerrero Jr. slides to DH.

For the Royals, Edward Olivares draws the start in left field and will bat a surprising fifth in the order, making him a sneaky streaming option — he’s displayed a solid hit tool and the ability to steal a base in the past but has struggled to earn consistent playing time. Kyle Isbel remains out on paternity leave, giving Nate Eaton another start in center.

Jordan Lyles heads to the mound for the final game of the series and the homestand.#WelcomeToTheCity pic.twitter.com/9OcYBpXPm7 — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 6, 2023

After a late scratch yesterday, Thairo Estrada is back in the lineup for the Giants on Thursday as he looks to continue his strong start to the season against Chicago righty Lance Lynn.

Giants at White Sox:

LaMonte Wade Jr. – LF

Wilmer Flores – 1B

Joc Pederson – DH

David Villar – 2B

Michael Conforto – RF

J.D. Davis – 3B

Mike Yastrzemski – CF

Thairo Estrada – SS

Blake Sabol – C

Alex Wood – LHP — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) April 6, 2023

Yoan Moncada gets the day off for the White Sox, while Jake Burger starts at DH in place of the injured Eloy Jimenez — such a drastically diminished lineup gives Giants starter Alex Wood some potential upside as a streaming option.

Going for the series win! pic.twitter.com/bs7oMwwwuX — Chicago White Sox (@whitesox) April 6, 2023

