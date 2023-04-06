NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Thursday, April 6

We’ve only got five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, and most of the teams involved in the action have either already been eliminated from playoff contention or are locked into a seed. However, there are still a few teams who will be playing for something when they take the floor Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets will officially clinch the No. 6 seed in the East if the Miami Heat lose to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are set as the No. 3 seed. If the Heat lose, they are locked into a play-in spot and will complete the East playoff and play-in picture.

Out West, the Utah Jazz will officially be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. The Jazz are trying to tank, so they will gladly take the loss here. It’s highly likely most of the playoff field gets settled in the West during Friday’s action.