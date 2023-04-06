 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NBA playoff and play-in scenarios for Thursday, April 6

Here’s a look at which teams can clinch a playoff or play-in spot based on Thursday’s results.

By Chinmay Vaidya
Brooklyn Nets v Detroit Pistons
Mikal Bridges of the Brooklyn Nets dribbles the ball against the Detroit Pistons on April 5, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.
Photo by Chris Schwegler/NBAE via Getty Images

We’ve only got five games on Thursday’s NBA slate, and most of the teams involved in the action have either already been eliminated from playoff contention or are locked into a seed. However, there are still a few teams who will be playing for something when they take the floor Thursday.

The Brooklyn Nets will officially clinch the No. 6 seed in the East if the Miami Heat lose to the Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers are set as the No. 3 seed. If the Heat lose, they are locked into a play-in spot and will complete the East playoff and play-in picture.

Out West, the Utah Jazz will officially be eliminated from playoff contention with a loss. The Jazz are trying to tank, so they will gladly take the loss here. It’s highly likely most of the playoff field gets settled in the West during Friday’s action.

