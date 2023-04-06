When will Seiya Suzuki return to Cubs’ lineup this season?

The Chicago Cubs have started the season without outfielder Seiya Suzuki. He suffered an oblique injury in spring training that also forced him to withdraw from the 2023 World Baseball Classic. With Suzuki sidelined, right field has been manned by a combination of Miles Mastrobuoni, Trey Mancini and Patrick Wisdom.

Seiya Suzuki injury update

Suzuki will be playing in his second season with Chicago. As a rookie, he played in 111 games last season. Suzuki hit .262 with 22 doubles, 14 home runs and 46 RBI. He swiped nine bags last season and could be a candidate for more stolen bases with the bigger bases in 2023.

The timeline was unclear when Suzuki suffered the injury in late February, and there was hope he would still be ready by Opening Day. The oblique strain was moderate when suffered, and it largely comes down to how he feels at the plate and moving around the outfield.

There’s been good news recently, as Suzuki took part in a simulated game early this week after which manager David Ross rated his oblique as “a 10 out of 10”. It appears that a rehab assignment isn’t too far off, which could put Suzuki on track to return to the North Side as early as next weekend.