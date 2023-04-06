When will Luis Severino return to Yankees’ rotation this season?

The New York Yankees pitching rotation has gotten bit by the injury bug early in the 2023 season. Nestor Cortes was banged up, and Carlos Rodon and Luis Severino both find themselves on the injured list. Severino is dealing with a lat issue that he picked up in spring training. He is heading into the eighth year of his career but has yet to pitch in the regular season thus far in 2023 due to the injury.

Luis Severino injury update

Severino pitched in 19 games last season. He combined for a 7-3 record and a 3.18 ERA. Severino struck out 112 batters in 102 innings of work. Overall it was the best season he had tallied since 2017. He projects to slot into the 2023 rotation behind Gerrit Cole, Rodon (when he returns) and Cortes to serve as the team’s No. 4.

Severino is expected to be out until at least April 19. He has started a throwing program to ramp up his baseball activity, which progressed to throwing from 90 feet on Wednesday — with a bullpen session potentially to follow later this week. Manager Aaron Boone said on Tuesday, April 4 that they are slowly easing Severino back into action, so this could delay his return to May, but so far, they are seeing positive results from his rehab.