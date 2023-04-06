 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

When will Omar Narvaez return to Mets’ lineup this season?

We’ve got the latest updates for Omar Narvaez and when he’ll return in 2023.

By Teddy Ricketson
Omar Narvaez #2 of the New York Mets slides home to score a run against the Miami Marlins during the seventh inning on Opening Day at loanDepot park on March 30, 2023 in Miami, Florida. Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images

The New York Mets are gearing up to call up No. 1 prospect Francisco Alvarez. Starting catcher Omar Narvaez suffered a strain of his left calf. It is being called a high-grade strain, and the typical return time is 8-9 weeks. He is heading to the IL, leaving only Tomas Nido as the lone catcher on the MLB roster.

Omar Narvaez injury update

Narvaez is playing in his eighth career season and his first with the Mets. He has played in five games this season and is hitting .286 with two RBI. Narvaez provided some stability to the New York batting order, which has gotten off to a slow start.

There is more excitement around Alvarez, but theoretically, there is a reason that the team sent him down to start the regular season. If he sputters out of the gate, the Mets could find themselves in a deep hole that is tough to climb out of as we continue into the meaty part of the season.

Alvarez is currently ranked as the No. 2 prospect at MLB.com. He played in five major league games last season and hit .167 with two hits in 12 at-bats. Alvarez played in 112 minor league games in 2022 and hit a combined .260 between AA and AAA. He had 22 doubles, 27 home runs and 78 RBI.

