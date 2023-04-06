Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters due to injury

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters due to injury before getting to the first tee at Augusta National.

Due to injury, @WillZalatoris has officially withdrawn from the Masters Tournament prior to starting his first round. #themasters — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 6, 2023

Zalatoris backed up his first career PGA Tour win in 2022 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a withdrawal the next week at the BMW Championship due to a back injury. Since he returned in January, he made six of seven cuts, including a fourth place finish at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February.

The Wake Forest graduate was +4500 to win the Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook before today’s play began, and for his bettors they must be happy he didn’t put a peg in the ground; all bets on Zalatoris will be refunded as he didn’t begin play.