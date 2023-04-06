 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Will Zalatoris withdraws from Masters due to injury

The one-time PGA TOUR winner has left Augusta National early

By Collin Sherwin Updated
Will Zalatoris of the United States talks with his caddie Joel Stock on the 11th hole during a practice round prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 05, 2023 in Augusta, Georgia. Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Will Zalatoris has withdrawn from the 2023 Masters due to injury before getting to the first tee at Augusta National.

Zalatoris backed up his first career PGA Tour win in 2022 at the FedEx St. Jude Championship with a withdrawal the next week at the BMW Championship due to a back injury. Since he returned in January, he made six of seven cuts, including a fourth place finish at the Genesis Invitational in Los Angeles in February.

The Wake Forest graduate was +4500 to win the Masters at DraftKings Sportsbook before today’s play began, and for his bettors they must be happy he didn’t put a peg in the ground; all bets on Zalatoris will be refunded as he didn’t begin play.

More From DraftKings Nation