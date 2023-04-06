UCLA forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. declares for NBA Draft

UCLA forward Jamie Jaquez Jr. announced on Thursday that he will enter the 2023 NBA Draft. The senior had a fifth year of eligibility, but ultimately opted to go pro.

Jaquez was one of the primary pieces during UCLA’s resurgence under head coach Mick Cronin and leaves Westwood as one of the more decorated players in the recent history of the program. He started 126 games for the Bruins and gradually improved his numbers each season. This culminated this past campaign where he averaged 17.8 points and 8.2 rebounds per game, earning Pac-12 Player of the Year and Second Team All-American honors. Postseason-wise, he helped lead the Bruins to one Final Four and a pair of Sweet Sixteen appearances.

As a 6’7” wing, Jaquez is being projected as a late-first round/early-second draft prospect. He’s perfectly solid on both sides of the floor, but lacks the athleticism and three-point shooting ability to make him elite.