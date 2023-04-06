Weather for Friday’s second round at the 2023 Masters is not pretty

The second round of the 2023 Masters will tee off from Augusta National Golf Club on Friday and the conditions will be much soggier than they were in round one.

Rain is in the forecast for Augusta, GA, on Friday morning and will carry over into the afternoon with more showers and a thunderstorm. The high will be 79 with 76% humidity, so expect really muggy conditions for the participants in the field. These conditions will carry over into Saturday, so hopefully viewers were able to savor the picturesque atmosphere of round one.

The first pairing will tee off at 8 a.m. ET with Jose Maria Olazabal and Cameron Champ leading off Friday’s action. Tiger Woods will tee off at 1:24 p.m. ET while current DraftKings Sportsbook odds-favorite Jon Rahm will tee off shortly afterwards at 1:48 p.m. ET. It’s looking like everyone will be affected by the rain regardless of tee time, so they better bring a poncho and an umbrella out to the course.

Rain is in the forecast for Saturday, so the delays could extend beyond the second round. No rain is expected on Sunday, but we’ll see how backed up the field gets in the second and third rounds.