Breaking down the weather forecast for Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR will be in Bristol, Tennessee for this weekend’s races. The concrete Bristol Motor Speedway will be covered in dirt and will host two races. The Xfinity Series is off, but the Truck Series and Cup Series will both have races. The practice sessions begin on Friday, April 7 and the weekend action culminates with the Cup Series race on Sunday, April 9.

The events on Friday and Saturday are definitely in danger of being canceled. There is a weekend rainstorm sweeping through the east coast. Luckily for at least the Cup Series, Sunday’s forecast looks like they should be able to get a race in.

Below we’ll take a look at the weather projected for the Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt Track this weekend in Bristol, Tennessee, with info courtesy of AccuWeather. As always with the weather, forecasts are all tentative.

Friday, April 7

Hi 54°, Low 48°: Cooler; a little morning rain, 73% chance of rain

5:35 p.m. ET, Truck Series Practice

6:35 ET p.m. ET, Cup Series Practice

8:02 p.m. ET, Truck Series Final Practice

8:32 ET p.m. ET, Cup Series Final Practice

Saturday, April 8

Hi 54°, Low 39°: Periods of rain, 91% chance of rain

4:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 1 Truck Series

4:45 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 2 Truck Series

5 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 3 Truck Series

5:15 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 4 Truck Series

6 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 1 Cup Series

6:15 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 2 Cup Series

6:30 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 3 Cup Series

6:45 p.m. ET, Qualifying Race No. 4 Cup Series

8 p.m. ET, Weather Guard Truck Race on Dirt (150 laps, 79.95 miles)

Sunday, April 9

Hi 66°, Low 39°: Turning sunny and milder, 13% chance of rain

7 p.m. ET, Food City Dirt Race, Cup Series (250 laps, 133.25 miles)