Full undercard for Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga light flyweight fight

Taking place at Tokyo’s Ariake Arena, WBC & WBA light flyweight champion Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) will defend his belts against American challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-0, 2 KOs). The bout is scheduled for Saturday (April 8), and since it will be occurring in Japan, the 5-fight main card will begin at 3 a.m. ET.

Kenshiro Teraji, for all intents and purposes, is still Japan’s prodigal boxing son. Nicknamed “The Amazing Boy” in his youth, his father is Hisashi Teraji—A former OPBF light heavyweight champion. Since 2014, the younger Teraji has done well to carry on his namesake, especially in his defining WBC title victory over Ganigan Lopez. Of course, Teraji was originally scheduled to fight WBO light flyweight champ Jonathan Gonzalez in this match, but after illness, Olascuaga will take Gonzalez's place on Saturday.

The challenger, Anthony Olascuaga, is a scrappy fighter from Los Angeles, California. Light on professional experience, Olascuaga stands even with Teraji with a height of 5’4. However, like Teraji, Olascuaga’s opponent for April 15 caused a cancellation, opening up availability for the latter. In his last bout, Olascuaga did well to score a first-round knockout over Marco Sustaita. Now having to prepare for Teraji on the fly, Olascuaga’s career could be greatly catapulted by a win in the “Land of the Rising Sun.”

Also on the 5-fight card is a match between Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) and Liborio Solis (35-6, 16 KOs). With the vacant WBA bantamweight title up for grabs here, Inoue will be fighting in front of his home crowd against the Venezuelan Solis. Both fighters are coming off definitive victories, but at 40 years old, Solis is 13 years Inoue’s senior. In a clash of styles, Inoue-Solis should make for an entertaining strap

For the Main event, Kenshiro Teraji is a sizeable -800 favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook to win in his home country, while his opponent Anthony Olascuaga is a 5/1 underdog on the moneyline. In terms of Inoue-Solis, Inoue is a massive -1200 favorite to emerge victorious; Solis is returning at +650 to upset Inoue.

Full Card for Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga