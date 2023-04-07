Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis fight time, live stream, more for bantamweight bout

Taking place prior to Saturday’s (April 8) main event of Kenshiro Teraji versus Anthony Olascuaga will be a WBA bantamweight title fight between Takuma Inoue (18-1, 4 KOs) and Liborio Solis (35-6, 16 KOs). With Tokyo’s Ariake Arena serving as the bout venue, Inoue-Solis will undoubtedly be one of the most thrilling matches on the 5-fight card. But since the fights are occurring in the “Land of the Rising Sun,” what are all the viewing details?

How to watch Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis

The event is taking place in Japan, and that means the card will start at 3 a.m. ET, with Inoue-Solis ring walks set tentatively for 5:00 a.m. ET.

With both annual and monthly subscriptions available, viewers in the United States can access the entire main card on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Inoue will be fighting in front of his home crowd against the Venezuelan Solis. Both fighters are coming off definitive victories, but Inoue is the much younger fighter here; At 27 years old, Inoue has 13 years less wear-and-tear compared to Solis. At the moment, Inoue is on a four-fight win streak, suffering his lone loss back in 2019 (at the hands of Nordine Oubaali).

A former WBA super flyweight title holder, Solis has had a lengthy career in the ring. With over 40 professional fights on his resume, Solis has collected 35 wins with 16 knockouts. Now 40 years old, Solis is looking to retain his champion status. However, in two prior WBA bantamweight challenges, Solis is 0-2. In Inoue’s home country, can Solis return to glory?

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Inoue is a huge moneyline favorite (-1200), leaving Solis as a +650 underdog to win on Saturday.

Full card for Takuma Inoue vs. Liborio Solis