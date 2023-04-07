Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga fight time, live stream, more for light flyweight bout

Set for this Saturday (April 8), the WBC & WBA light flyweight belts will be on the line as Kenshiro Teraji (20-1, 12 KOs) defends against American challenger Anthony Olascuaga (5-0, 2 KOs). The bout will take place at Ariake Arena in Tokyo, which means the five-fight main card will begin at 3 a.m. ET.

How to watch Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga

Since the event is taking place in Japan, the card will start at 3 a.m. ET, with the Main event between Kenshiro-Olascuaga, set tentatively for 6:15 a.m. ET.

With both annual and monthly subscriptions available, viewers in the United States can access the entire main card on ESPN+.

Fighter history

Kenshiro Teraji is essentially the fighting pride of Japan. Notably, he has boxing in his blood, as he is the son of former OPBF light heavyweight champion, Hisashi Teraji. Still, the younger Teraji has done well to step out of his father’s shadow, winning his past two fights after suffering the only loss of his career (to Masamichi Yabuki) back in 2021. In front of his home crowd, Kenshiro will be highly motivated to remind fans of his divisional dominance.

Anthony Olascuaga is a younger fighter from the West Coast. Representing the “City of Angels,” Olascuaga has only five professional fights in his career, but he has done well to emerge victorious each time (including a first-round knockout over Marco Sustaita in his last fight)—But for what Olascuaga lacks in experience, he makes up for in speed. With great hand quickness, he still has a tough task ahead battling Kenshiro in front of all of Tokyo.

Fight odds

At DraftKings Sportsbook, Kenshiro is a heavy moneyline favorite at -800, leaving Olascuaga as a 5/1 underdog to win on Saturday.

Full card for Kenshiro Teraji vs. Anthony Olascuaga