Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores: Fight time, live stream, full card, more for title bout

ShoBox: The New Generation is back this weekend, with a Friday night broadcast on April 7. Shinard Bunch and Bryan Flores top the card as they meet for the IBF USBA junior welterweight championship.

How to watch Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores

The main card gets started at 10 p.m. ET and is listed on the Showtime schedule as running until 1 a.m. We can expect Bunch and Flores to hit the ring late in the 11 p.m. hour or sometime after midnight.

To watch Bunch vs. Flores and the rest of the card, you’ll need access to watch Showtime. If you don’t have access to Showtime through your cable provider, you can get a subscription on their website for $10.99 per month. Once you’re signed up, you’ll be able to watch the fight straight from the website, or on their various apps available for mobile devices, gaming consoles and more. From time to time, they offer free trials, so be sure to see what current offers are available.

If you’ve already got a subscription to a streaming service such as Hulu or Amazon Prime Video, you’re able to add a subscription to Showtime to your package for a fee, which is then added onto your monthly bill.

Fighter history

Bunch (20-1-1, 16 KOs) has won five straight bouts and aside from a draw in 2021, he has an unblemished record since suffering a loss in his third career bout. Most recently, he claimed a unanimous decision win over Henry Lundy in December.

Flores (23-0-1, 13 KOs) has won 19 straight bouts, but will be fighting for only the second time outside of his native Mexico. He last fought in December as well, securing a unanimous decision win over Placido Ramirez. His only other fight outside of Mexico was a first-round knockout of Tyrone Luckey in 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Fighter odds

Bunch is a -330 favorite to win at DraftKings Sportsbook. Flores is a +245 underdog.

Full card for Shinard Bunch vs. Bryan Flores