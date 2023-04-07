Best NBA player prop bets to consider for Friday, April 7

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, which means plenty of opportunities for player props for bettors to target. With only a few games left in the season and teams having clinched playoff spots and seeds, it’s important to check the injury report to see which guys might be sitting out. Here’s a few player props we like for the day’s action, with odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

LeBron James over 26.5 points vs. Suns (-110)

Even though James is officially listed as questionable, there’s little doubt he’s suiting up with a playoff spot on the line. The King has topped this mark in the last two games after going under this line in four straight. The Suns are set to rest their key guys on a back-to-back with no playoff position to gain, so this could be an easy 27+ for James.

Draymond Green over 7.5 assists vs. Kings (+115)

Green has been getting back to his playmaking prowess over the last nine games, averaging 7.9 dimes per contest. He’s hit double-digit assists three times in that stretch and has gone over this number four times, with two unders coming at seven assists. The Kings might be resting most of their rotation players, which means backups for the Warriors to pick apart. That presents Green with a strong matchup Friday.

OG Anunoby over 2.5 3-pointers vs. Celtics (+140)

The Raptors forward only hit two triples in the last meeting against Boston Wednesday, but he’s been lights out from deep of late. Anunoby has gone over this mark in five of the last seven games, so there’s reason to believe he’ll bounce back tonight from behind the arc. Over the last 21 games, Anunoby is shooting an astounding 43% from deep.