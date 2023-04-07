NBA DFS value plays $5K or under for Friday, April 7

We’ve got 11 games on Friday’s NBA slate, but the injury reports make finding DFS value plays more difficult. Unlike NFL DFS, where one pick can make or break your lineup or it’s tough to find quality low-tier value, NBA DFS differs.

In NBA DFS, you can find quality value plays $5K or under that can give you a quick 10 points off the bench, grab some rebounds, or stuff the stat sheet. It does not matter if you are playing a 50/50 or Double-Up contest, we are going to provide you with three players that you need to put in your lineup.

Jaden Hardy, Dallas Mavericks, $5,000

Hardy has had a poor run of late, with three straight games under 10 DKFP. So why is he at $5k? The Mavericks have decided they want to prioritize draft position over the play-in tournament, so Kyrie Irving, Christian Wood, Tim Hardaway Jr. and Maxi Kleber are all out tonight. That means Hardy, who has gone for big fantasy outings when he gets extended minutes, will have a huge role in this game. The Bulls are also resting players, so the matchup is favorable for the young guard looking to stick in Dallas.

Paul Reed, Philadelphia 76ers, $5,000

Reed is set to get the start with Joel Embiid ruled out against the Hawks. Atlanta presents an excellent matchup, allowing the most fantasy points to opposing centers this season. The Sixers will want Reed to get comfortable playing crucial minutes if he’s needed in the playoffs, so this could be a spot where he gets major run. The center has two 20+ DKFP outings in the last four games.

Jonathan Kuminga, Golden State Warriors, $4,900

Even though Andrew Wiggins is back around the team, he’s not going to play in the remaining regular season games. That means more playing time for Kuminga, who is emerging as a strong rotation player for this team. He’s hit 25+ DKFP in two of the last three games, and gets a positive matchup with the Kings set to rest their top guys.