Pick against the spread, over/under for 76ers vs. Hawks on Friday

Update: The Sixers have ruled out Harden and P.J. Tucker, while Melton is doubtful. Harris is listed as questionable. The line is now Hawks -11.5 and we’re sticking with Atlanta as the ATS pick. The total comes in at 235.5 and we’ll maintain our selection on the over, backing the Hawks to keep up their insane scoring pace.

With two games to go, the Philadelphia 76ers (52-28) will go on the road to take on the Atlanta Hawks (41-39). Tipoff from State Farm Arena in Atlanta is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on Friday. The game will not be aired nationally but will be available on local tv.

Center Joel Embiid has already been ruled out for the game due to rest. Point guard Tyrese Maxey (neck) and shooting guard De’Anthony Melton (calf) are both considered day-to-day and questionable for Friday’s matchup. The Sixers might also rest James Harden and Tobias Harris.

The Atlanta injury report is very light for Friday. Small forward De’Andre Hunter hasn’t played in a game since March 28. He has been sidelined due to a knee injury but has been upgraded to questionable for Friday’s contest.

Atlanta is a 10.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The total is set at 236. The Hawks are heavy -520 moneyline favorites, while the 76ers are the +410 underdogs.

76ers vs. Hawks, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Hawks -10.5

This will be the fourth meeting between these teams this season. So far, Philadelphia has won two of the three games. Atlanta won the first 104-95, with the 76ers responding with a 121-109 victory in game two and taking the third game 104-101. Philly has already ruled out Embiid, which contributes to why they are such an underdog in this game. Atlanta has won back-to-back games by at least 18 points. Take the Hawks to win and cover at home.

Over/Under: Over 236

The 76ers have scored 103 points or fewer in three straight games, while the Hawks have scored at least 123. It will be tough for the over to hit without Embiid, but Atlanta has been playing well enough that the Hawks should put forth enough offense together to surpass a combined 236 points.