Pick against the spread, over/under for Raptors vs. Celtics on Friday

The Toronto Raptors will take on the Boston Celtics in their second to last game of the regular season on Friday, April 7. Tip-off from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will not air nationally but should be available on local tv.

Barring any late changes, Toronto has a sparse injury report. The only planned absence will be small forward Otto Porter Jr., but he was ruled out for the season back in January with a foot injury.

Power forward Danilo Gallinari will miss this game for the Celtics due to his knee injury, but there is hope he could return in the playoffs. Point guard Marcus Smart (neck), PG Malcolm Brogdon (back), PG Derrick White (ankle) and PG Payton Pritchard (heel) are all day-to-day and considered questionable for Friday’s matchup. Jaylen Brown (finger) has been ruled out.

Boston is the 1.5-point favorite at DraftKings Sportsbook. The point total is set at 222.5. The Celtics are -120 moneyline favorites, while the Raptors are the narrow +100 underdogs.

Raptors vs. Celtics, 7:30 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Celtics -1.5

These teams have matched up three times so far this season, including just two days ago. Boston has won all three matchups. The games finished 116-110, 106-104 and 97-93, all in favor of the Celtics. The 97-93 final happened just 48 hours ago, so is a pretty solid game to go off of. I think it goes a similar way, despite all of the questionable tags for Boston, and they cover the spread.

Over/Under: Under 222.5

Only the first matchup between these teams went past the set game total. Two days ago, they didn’t even combine for 200 points. Even though I don’t think the injuries are going to be a factor, I still think we see the under hit in this game based on previous matchups.