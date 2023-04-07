Pick against the spread, over/under for Grizzlies vs. Bucks on Friday

The Memphis Grizzlies (50-30) face off against the Milwaukee Bucks (58-22) in what could’ve been a colossal clash between West and East at the end of the season. Unfortunately, the Bucks have locked up the No. 1 seed and are set to put things on cruise control heading into the playoffs. The Grizzlies are looking to lock up the No. 2 seed in the West.

Ja Morant is not on the injury report and should be available. The Bucks are resting Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Brook Lopez for this game. Pat Connaughton and Grayson Allen are also out for Milwaukee.

The Grizzlies are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 229. Memphis is -330 on the moneyline, while Milwaukee is +275.

Grizzlies vs. Bucks, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Grizzlies -8

Both supporting casts have improved this season when their stars are missing. The Grizzlies have held things together without Morant, while the Bucks have managed to stay at the top of the East despite nagging injuries to Middleton and Antetokounmpo. Morant is back in for Memphis, while the Bucks are going into this one significantly shorthanded. Even though Memphis has failed to cover the spread in its last three games, this one should be much easier contest for the Grizzlies.

Over/Under: Over 229

The Grizzlies rank eighth in scoring in the last five games, while the Bucks are tied for fifth in the same category. Despite Milwaukee being down all its top scorers, the Bucks have enough scoring punch with Bobby Portis, Joe Ingles, Jae Crowder and Jevon Carter to keep pace with Memphis. With Morant back in the lineup, the Grizzlies should be able to put up a massive score. That’ll help the over hit.