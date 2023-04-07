Pick against the spread, over/under for Knicks vs. Pelicans on Friday

The New York Knicks (47-33) are headed back to the postseason in 2023 and will meet the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) Friday evening. The Knicks have nothing to play for as they are locked into the No. 5 seed in the East, while the Pelicans are part of a heated Western Conference playoff picture.

R.J. Barrett is listed as questionable for the Knicks but he’s likely to sit out. Jalen Brunson has already been ruled out. The Pelicans are intact on the day-to-day injury front but are still without Zion Williamson, who is unlikely to return for the playoffs should New Orleans make it.

The Pelicans are 8-point favorites according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The total comes in at 223.5. New Orleans is -345 on the moneyline, while New York is +285.

Knicks vs. Pelicans, 8 p.m. ET

Pick ATS: Knicks +8

Despite sitting some key guys, the Knicks are on a five-game winning streak and hold a 4-1 ATS mark during that stretch. The depth pieces are showing up in a big way, which bodes well for New York heading into the postseason. The Pelicans are 16-13 ATS as the home favorite and have played well of late with a 8-2 ATS mark in the last 10. New Orleans should be able to win this game but the Knicks remain competitive enough to cover this number.

Over/Under: Over 223.5

Even with some key offensive pieces set to rest, the Knicks have gone over their totals in the last three games. They rank third in the NBA in points per game over the last five contests. The Pelicans are 18th in the category, but still managed 115.8 points per game during that stretch. They’ve gone over their totals in two of the last three games. This total is low enough where the over feels like the safer pick.