Breaking down cut line for 2023 Masters

The 2023 Masters has opened the second round and we are off and running. Viktor Hovland, Jon Rahm, and Brooks Koepka shot 65 on the first day and open the second round for first. They are two shots up on Cameron Young and Jason Day. Defending champ Scottie Scheffler shot -4 in the first round while Tiger Woods shot +2.

The second round could see a rain delay at some point, so it’s possible we don’t get through the round by the close of Friday. Regardless, the field will cut down to the top 50 players and ties once the round wraps.

How is the cut line determined?

The cut line at 36 holes is the top 50 players plus those tied at the end of that group. There used to be a rule that allowed anybody within ten shots of the lead to make the cut, but that was eliminated in 2020.

What is the projected cut line for the Masters as of now?

9 a.m. — The cut is projected to be +1. Currently, 51 players are projected to make the cut. Most of the field has not gotten started, so we’re a long way off from the final cut.

Who is not projected to make the cut?

Tiger Woods and Bryson DeChambeau are the two biggest names sitting on the wrong side of the cut line at +2.