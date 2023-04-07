Picks, predictions for Marlins vs. Mets on Friday, April 7th

The Miami Marlins (3-4) and the New York Mets (3-4) are seeing a lot of each other to start the season. After starting the season with a four-game divisional set, they play a three-game series starting on Friday, April 7. First pitch from Citi Field in Queens, New York is set for 1:10 p.m. ET. Edward Cabrera (0-0, 4.50 ERA) will start for Miami, while New York counters with Tylor Megill (1-0, 3.60 ERA).

The Mets are the -180 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Marlins are the +155 underdogs, and the run total is set at eight.

Marlins-Mets picks: Friday, April 7th

Injury report

Marlins

Out: SS Joey Wendle (intercostal strain), SP Johnny Cueto (biceps), RP Steven Okert (groin)

Mets

Out: C Omar Narvaez (calf), SP Justin Verlander (shoulder), RP Tommy Hunter (back spasms)

Starting pitchers

Edward Cabrera vs. Tylor Megill

Cabrera will be making his second start of the season as well as his second against the Mets lineup. He pitched four innings and gave up two earned runs on two hits but walked six and only struck out two.

Megill pitched well in his first start against Miami. He went five innings and allowed two earned runs on six hits. Megill struck out seven and walked two on the way to earning his first win of the season.

Over/Under pick

New York won the last matchup between these two pitchers on April 1, 6-2. Since then, Miami took two of three from the Minnesota Twins and the Mets got swept by the Milwaukee Brewers. The combined totals from their first series were eight, three, eight and seven. With the way New York is playing, I’m taking the under.

Pick: Under 8

Moneyline pick

This game was originally scheduled to be played on Thursday but was postponed due to rain. This benefits Miami because Jazz Chisholm picked up an injury on Wednesday but was considered day-to-day. He’ll return to the lineup on Friday with the extra rest. Megill was solid his first time out, but I think we see Cabrera have a better outing and keep his walk numbers down.

Pick: Marlins