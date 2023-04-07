The MLB schedule for Thursday was ravaged by rain, leading to a packed schedule for Friday, April 7. The games start early at 1:10 p.m. ET, with the final matchup of the day getting underway at 9:40 p.m. ET. With so many options to choose from, here are our favorite player prop bets for Friday, April 7.

MLB player prop bets: Friday, April 7

Manny Machado over 1.5 total bases (+105)

Machado went 2 for 5 against the Atlanta Braves pitching staff on Thursday. He will face rookie Jared Shuster in his second start on Friday. In his debut, Shuster gave up six hits and four earned runs against the Washington Nationals in only 4.2 innings. Machado has upside against the lefty Shuster and should tally at least two bases on Friday.

Patrick Sandoval under 5.5 strikeouts (-175)

The southpaw Sandoval picked up a win in his season debut. He pitched five innings and allowed one earned on two hits while striking out and walking two. Sandoval has a tougher matchup on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays and should finish with fewer than six punchouts.

Victor Robles over 0.5 hits (-180)

Robles is coming off an 0-3 game, but don’t let that deter you from considering him for a prop bet. It’s a small sample size, but he is 3-3 against Colorado Rockies starter Jose Urena who is taking the mound on Friday. Robles is also hitting .300 on the season, so it is reasonable to expect him to bounce back on Friday with at least one base knock.