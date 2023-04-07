Top MLB DFS stacks on DraftKings for Friday, April 7

Thursday’s DFS slate for baseball was limited due to the weather. Luckily, those postponements are scheduled to be made up on Friday, giving the Friday slate more options to choose from. The main DFS set of games begin at 7:20 p.m. ET and here are our favorite stacks for Friday’s action.

Top MLB DFS stacks: Friday, April 7th

Joey Meneses ($4,500)

Dominic Smith ($3,200)

Lane Thomas ($3,100)

Jeimer Candelario ($2,900)

This team stack is the definition of balling on a budget. Colorado will start Jose Urena who got rocked in his first game of the season. He only lasted 2.1 innings and allowed four earned runs on five hits against the San Diego Padres. Yes, the Nationals present a better matchup, but still, their lineup has upside against the often-wild Urena.

The Rockies are -120 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Nationals are the narrow +100 underdog, and the run total for the game is set at 11.

Shohei Ohtani ($6,100)

Mike Trout ($6,000)

Taylor Ward ($5,200)

Gio Urshela ($4,000)

With the first entry saving you some salary cap, this stack will be costly. Ohtani and Trout have as much upside as any hitters, with Ohtani having the handedness benefit against the righty Chris Bassitt. Trout is hitting .412 in his career against Bassitt, while Urshela is hitting .444. Ward is hitless against Bassitt but has been leading off for Los Angeles.

The Angels are -125 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Blue Jays have +105 odds as the underdog, while the run total is set at 9.5

Mookie Betts ($5,900)

Freddie Freeman ($5,600)

Will Smith ($5,500)

Max Muncy ($4,600)

The Dodgers' batting order is no stranger to facing veteran southpaw Madison Bumgarner. Betts is a career .333 hitter against the lefty. Freeman doesn’t have the preferred handedness matchup but bats toward the top of the lineup and has six career RBI against Mad Bum. Smith is hitting .300, leaving Muncy as the lone inclusion that has struggled against the Arizona starter. The infielder didn’t tally a hit in his last game but still scored two runs showing he has value even if he doesn’t finish with multiple hits.

The Dodgers are -230 moneyline favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Diamondbacks are the +195 underdogs, and the run total is set at nine.