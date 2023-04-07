MLB injury report for Friday, April 7th

Thursday was a light day in the Major Leagues, but there was still plenty of injury news to go around ahead of a full slate on Friday in which some key names could be returning to action.

The Pittsburgh Pirates have yet to provide an update on Oneil Cruz after the star shortstop was involved in a scary collision with Rafael Devers at Fenway Park, but the Miami Marlins did shed some light on Jazz Chisholm’s status as he deals with a shoulder stinger suffered while diving into second base on Wednesday. A New York Mets injury has cleared a path for one of the top prospects in baseball, while the Los Angeles Dodgers continue to miss a top prospect of their own. Here’s everything you need to know.

MLB injury report: Friday, April 7th

Miguel Vargas (thumb) — Between a groin issue and this latest thumb injury, the Dodgers (and fantasy owners) have had to do quite a lot of waiting on their second baseman of the present and future. Vargas was out of the lineup yet again as Los Angeles faced the Arizona Diamondbacks, although he does hope to be ready to go in time for Friday’s contest.

#Dodgers Miguel Vargas said his right thumb has been sore, but he took some swings today and it feels better. Said he could be ready to pinch hit today, if needed. — Juan Toribio (@juanctoribio) April 6, 2023

Madison Bumgarner (arm fatigue) — As for who Vargas will be facing if he does make a return to the lineup, Bumgarner has apparently tested out fine after reporting of arm fatigue during his first start of the season last weekend. He and manager Torey Lovullo sound confident that the lefty will face the Dodgers on Friday as scheduled. He’s not a recommended fantasy play to say the least.

Jazz Chisholm (shoulder) — Things could’ve been a lot for worse for the Marlins star just based on how he was holding his arm after diving into second base against the Pittsburgh Pirates, but it sounds like Miami avoided the worst-case scenario.

The team has listed Chisholm as day-to-day, and while they’re keeping Friday’s game against the Mets open as a possibility, later in the weekend feels like the more likely scenario — but it does seem as though he’ll avoid a trip to the injured list.

Omar Narvaez (calf) — The Mets backstop left Wednesday’s game against the Brewers with a calf injury and the diagnosis isn’t great: a high-grade strain that’s expected to keep him out at least eight weeks. Although, no offense to Narvaez, this one is more notable for the opportunity it presents for top catching prospect Francisco Alvarez, who’s capable of doing things like this to a baseball.

Omar Narváez to the IL with a high grade calf strain that should sideline him 8-9 weeks.



It is about to be Francisco Álvarez szn. pic.twitter.com/yUNrrb2JuE — Joe DeMayo (@PSLToFlushing) April 6, 2023

Raisel Iglesias (shoulder) — The Braves closer still hasn’t resumed throwing more than two weeks after being shut down with inflammation in his throwing shoulder. At this point it’s hard to say when we could see him back in the ninth for Atlanta — shoulder injuries have a habit of winding up worse than anticipated — which makes A.J. Minter’s value skyrocket (and also bumps Joe Jimenez up the pecking order, especially after Collin McHugh also wound up on the IL, should you happen to be in a holds league).

Kyle Wright (shoulder) — In better news for the battered Braves pitching staff, Wright threw 84 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Gwinnett, putting him on track to return to the big club right about when he’s eligible to come off the IL on April 11. Proceed with caution, obviously — see the above re: shoulder injuries — but good news nonetheless.

Andrew Painter (elbow) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ teenage phenom was moved to the 60-day IL after elbow discomfort in the spring turned out to be a UCL tear. The team still hopes the top prospect can avoid Tommy John surgery.

Leody Taveras (oblique) — The Texas Rangers speedster began a rehab assignment on Thursday, batting second for the Double-A Frisco RoughRiders. Taveras’ bat has yet to really develop in the Major Leagues, but he’s still got top-of-the-scale speed and an inside track to start every day in center field for an improved Texas lineup. He makes for an intriguing IL stash who, if he pushes his average to around .240 with a little improvement and some BABIP regression, could offer surprising value.