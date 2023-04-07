Crescent City Classic 2023: Start time, course map, live stream for New Orleans 10k

The 2023 Crescent City Classic will be held on Saturday, April 8 in New Orleans, Louisiana. This annual race is already held the Saturday before Easter. It is a light-hearted 10k that says many participants sporting costumes while participating.

Start time

The race starts at 8 a.m. CT. If you are traveling from outside of the central timezone, that is 9 a.m. ET. Buses will begin taking participants to the starting area as early as 5:30 a.m. CT.

How to watch

The only way to catch the action of the Crescent City Classic will be in person.

Course map

The course begins in downtown New Orleans in front of Caesars Superdome. Runners will wind through the Fench Quarter and will eventually finish in New Orleans City Park.

This is a point-to-point course, not a loop. A description of the course and included map can be found on the race’s website.

Weather via AccuWeather

I don’t want to be the bearer of bad news, but the weather forecast for Saturday looks horrible for running. The high is 75, with a low of 63. The weather forecast is calling for “heavy thunderstorms,” and there is a 98% chance of rain. There could easily be a race delay depending on what happens with the storm’s direction, but hopefully the forecast improves ahead of Saturday.

Prize money

The first-place male and female finishers will earn $2000 each. Second will take home $1000, third will net $500 and fourth earns $300. The fifth-place finishers, as well as the first-place men’s and women’s finishers in the master, grandmaster and senior divisions, will each earn $300.

Who won the last race?

Last year’s 10k was won by Ben True in 28:15. He was followed by Reid Buchanan (28:20) and Jake Robertson (28:32). Bruktayit Eshetu was the top female finisher in 31:34. Sarah Pagano (33:33) came in second and was followed by Mary Munanu (34:26).