How to watch WWE Smackdown via live stream, what to watch for April 7 episode

WWE Friday Night Smackdown returns to your screens tonight with a new episode coming live from the Moda Center in Portland, OR.

This is the first Smackdown after Wrestlemania 39, which took place this past weekend at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, CA. After a fairly uneventful Raw after Wrestlemania that was heavily criticized this past Monday, we’ll see if the blue brand can deliver on its fallout show.

How to watch Friday Night Smackdown

Date: Friday, April 7

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Network: Fox

Live stream: Fox Live or Fox Now App

What to watch for on Friday Night Smackdown

There is a new Smackdown Women’s Champion as Rhea Ripley successfully captured the title from Charlotte Flair in an instant classic during Night 1 of Wrestlemania last Saturday. On Raw this past Monday, she approached Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and indicated that one day they’ll finally face each other in the ring, thus planting the seeds for an epic showdown between the two in the future. As for tonight, she will make her first appearance on Smackdown as the champ and we should get an idea of who her first challenger will be.

Also appearing on tonight’s show are new undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens. In what was the biggest tag team title match in WWE history, Sami and KO ended the Usos’ record-long title reign in the Wrestlemania Night 1 main event last Saturday, successfully capturing the belts. Two days later on Raw, they defeated the Street Profits, who won the men’s Wrestlemania Showcase match. Tonight, the new champs will appear on Smackdown and we’ll see what it’s store for them next.

Speaking of the Usos, they appear to be in the dog house with undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns. On Raw, the twins were sent away by Paul Heyman and it was made clear that their services weren’t needed for Reigns and Solo Sikoa’s proposed tag team match against Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar in the main event. With Wrestlemania in the rearview, the Bloodline story is entering a new chapter and we’ll see if Jimmy and Jey begin their road to redemption tonight.

Coming off his victory over his son Dominik at Wrestlemania, Rey Mysterio had a match with United States Champion Austin Theory on Raw. The newly minted WWE Hall of Famer seemingly had the match won until Dom came out and cost him the match. Bad Bunny, who was sitting ringside for the match, decked Dom but was attacked and sent through a table by Damian Priest. We appear to have our first match for next month’s Backlash pay-per-view in Puerto Rico, so we’ll see if that gets made official tonight.

Also on the show, we’ll see if we hear from Intercontinental Champion Gunther, Sheamus, or Drew McIntyre following their epic triple-threat match from Wrestlemania Night 2. We’ll also most likely see Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan tonight ahead of their title match against WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Becky Lynch and Lita this Monday.