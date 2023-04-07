How to watch AEW Rampage/Battle of the Belts VI via live stream, what to watch on April 7

AEW will have a special, live double-header of action from the Ryan Center in Kingston, RI, on Friday. Rampage will air from its usual time slot of 10 p.m. ET on TNT and will be immediately followed up by Battle of the Belts VI at 11 p.m. ET.

There will be plenty of action from the Ryan Center tonight and we’ll go over it all below.

How to watch AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI

Date: Friday, April 7

Time: 10 p.m. ET and 11 p.m. ET

Network: TNT

Live stream: TNTdrama.com/watchtnt or the TNT app

What to watch for on AEW Rampage and Battle of the Belts VI

Tonight’s episode of Rampage will have the usual four matches on tap and will be headlined by FTW Champion Hook defending his title against Ethan Page in a rematch from Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite. On Wednesday, Hook was able to retain after Matt Hardy turned on his Firm protege Page and hit him with the belt. We’ll see what will happen during this bout.

The other three matches will feature Anna Jay facing Julia Hart, Darby Allin facing Lee Moriarty, and the Acclaimed teaming with Angelo Parker and Matt Menard to face four mystery opponents in an eight-man tag team match. We’ll also get TBS Champion Jade Cargill going face to face with Taya Valkyrie. They’ve been at odds since the latter made her debut in AEW last month. Particularly, both women use the same finisher with Cargill calling it “Jaded” and Valkyrie calling it “Road to Valhalla.”

On Battle of the Belts VI right afterwards, we’ll get three title matches. Cargill will defend the TBS title against Billie Starkz and Orange Cassidy will defend the International Championship against Dralistico. And after winning the ROH World Tag Team Championship at Supercard of Honor last week, the Lucha Brothers will have their first title defense when facing QT Marshall and TNT Champion Powerhouse Hobbs.