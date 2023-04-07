Picks, predictions for Reds vs. Phillies on Friday, April 7th

The Cincinnati Reds (3-2) and the Philadelphia Phillies (1-5) will begin a three-game series on Friday, April 7. First pitch from Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Cincinnati will start ace Hunter Greene (0-0. 8.10 ERA), while Zack Wheeler (0-1, 8.31 ERA) takes the mound for Philadelphia.

The Phillies are moneyline favorites at -190 at DraftKings Sportsbook. The Reds are the +160 underdogs, with the run total set at 7.5.

Reds-Phillies picks: Friday, April 7th

Injury report

Reds

Out: 1B Joey Votto (shoulder), OF Nick Senzel (toe)

Phillies

Out: 1B Darick Hall (thumb sprain), Rhys Hoskins (ACL), Bryce Harper (elbow)

Day to day: 2B Josh Harrison (ankle)

Starting pitchers

Hunter Greene vs. Zack Wheeler

Greene had a typical outing in his 2023 season debut. He allowed three earned runs off five hits in 3.1 innings of work. Greene was pulled earlier than expected because he had thrown 83 total pitches. He is going to have to work more efficiently and go deeper into games.

Wheeler struggled in his first outing of the season as his team did. He lasted only 4.1 innings and allowed five runs (four earned) on seven hits. Wheeler walked one and struck out seven. Like Greene, he had a high pitch count (94) in limited work and needs to be more efficient going forward.

Over/Under pick

Cincinnati has scored at least five runs in three of its last four games. They are getting production from the young players in their lineup and are due to get veteran leader Joey Votto back soon from IL. Philadelphia has gotten off to a bad start this season. They’ve only scored more than two runs twice in their last five games.

Pick: Under 7.5

Moneyline pick

Cincinnati’s biggest knock has been their bullpen giving up runs down the stretch of games. The Phillies' batting order needs a spark and is really struggling to begin the year. I think they pick up the victory in their home opener due to Greene being wild again and turning the ball over to the bullpen too early.

Pick: Phillies