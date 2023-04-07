Picks, predictions for Yankees vs. Orioles on Friday, April 7th

After inclement weather on Thursday, the Baltimore Orioles (3-3) will finally get to play their 2023 home opener as they welcome the New York Yankees (4-2) to Camden Yards on Friday afternoon. First pitch is set for 3:05 p.m. ET. Clarke Schmidt is expected to take the mound for New York while Dean Kremer will start for Baltimore.

The Yankees enter as -135 favorites on the moneyline at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Orioles are +115 underdogs. The run total is set at 8.5.

Yankees-Orioles picks: Friday, April 7th

Injury report

Yankees

Day to day: 3B Josh Donaldson (hamstring)

Out: Harrison Bader (left oblique strain), SP Carlos Rodon (left elbow strain), SP Luis Severino (right lat strain), RP Tommy Kahnle (right biceps tendinitis), Lou Trivino (right elbow ligament sprain), C Ben Rortvedt (shoulder aneurysm), SP Frankie Montas (right shoulder inflammation), RP Scott Effross (Tommy John), RP Luis Gil (Tommy John)

Orioles

Out: SP Kyle Bradish (right foot contusion), C James McCann (left oblique strain), RP Mychal Givens (left knee), RP Dillon Tate (right elbow flexor), SP John Means (Tommy John)

Starting pitchers

Clarke Schmidt vs. Dean Kremer

Schmidt earned himself a spot in the Yankees’ Opening Day rotation after injuries sidelined Carlos Rodon, Luis Severino and Frankie Montas. But the former top prospect offers some upside in his own right, retooling his arsenal over the offseason to add a cutter and a new-look sweeper in an effort to neutralize left-handed batters. Some of that upside was on display in his first start of the season against the San Francisco Giants, but two fourth-inning home runs left him with a line of 3.1 innings, three runs allowed, five hits and five strikeouts.

Kremer also struggled in his 2023 debut, allowing five runs on six hits and a walk over three innings in a loss to the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. He’s had a tough go in six career starts against the Yankees, posting a 5.34 ERA and a 1-3 record.

Over/Under pick

This could be the day Schmidt puts it all together, but the Orioles boast a sneakily deep lineup, and the Yankees righty just hasn’t shown the consistent command necessary to turn a lineup over multiple times. Combine that with Kremer’s spotty history against New York and it has me playing the over.

Pick: Over 8.5

Moneyline pick

Neither starting pitcher inspires much confidence, which means this will likely come down to a battle of the bullpens. The Yankees boast a bit more depth in that department, so they’re the pick.

Pick: Yankees