Picks, predictions for Astros vs. Twins on Friday, April 7th

The Minnesota Twins are set to finally welcome fans back to Target Field in 2023, and their opener is a doozy — a matchup against the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros. Sonny Gray (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will try to tame Houston’s bats, while Jose Urquidy (0-0, 6.75 ERA) will take the mound for the Astros.

The Twins are installed as -130 favorites at DraftKings Sportsbook, while the Astros are +110 underdogs. The run total is set at 7.5.

Astros-Twins picks: Friday, April 7th

Injury report

Twins

Day to day: OF Max Kepler (right knee tendinitis)

Out: 2B Jorge Polanco (left knee tendinitis), 1B/OF Alex Kirilloff (right wrist surgery), RP Josh Winder (right shoulder soreness), SP Ronny Henriquez (sore elbow), OF Gilberto Celestino (ruptured UCL in thumb). SP Chris Paddack (Tommy John), SS Royce Lewis (partially torn ACL)

Astros

Out: OF Michael Brantley (shoulder), 2B Jose Altuve (thumb), RP Blake Taylor (elbow)

Starting pitchers

Jose Urquidy vs. Sonny Gray

Urquidy got roughed up a bit by the Chicago White Sox in his 2023 debut, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over four innings while striking out five. He’s pitched well enough in his two career starts against Minnesota, allowing a 3.60 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings.

Gray, meanwhile, looked a lot like his 2022 self in his season debut, shutting out the Kansas City Royals but only going five innings thanks to four walks and just one strikeout. He’s pitched to a 3.08 ERA in 10 career starts against Houston.

Over/Under pick

Between the Royals, Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers, neither of these teams have faced particularly fearsome offenses so far this year, which is helping to keep this number low. The competition is about to take a big step up, though, and both Urquidy and Gray have serious question marks.

Pick: Over 7.5

Moneyline pick

Both teams have firepower in the lineup and the back end of the bullpen, but I have more faith in Gray than Urquidy to give his team five solid innings.

Pick: Twins